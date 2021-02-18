You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash in Bourne

February 18, 2021

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway at Church Lane. One victim was taken to Tobey Hospital while the other was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

