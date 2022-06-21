HYANNIS – At 7 AM Tuesday, there was a three-vehicle crash at Route 132 and Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two injured in crash in Hyannis
June 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
