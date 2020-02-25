You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash in Yarmouth

February 25, 2020



YARMOUTH – At about 8:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at West Yarmouth Road and Old Town House Road in Yarmouth. A Honda Accord and a Honda CR-V collided. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A Barnstable ambulance assisted in transporting one of the victims. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

