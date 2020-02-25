YARMOUTH – At about 8:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at West Yarmouth Road and Old Town House Road in Yarmouth. A Honda Accord and a Honda CR-V collided. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A Barnstable ambulance assisted in transporting one of the victims. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two injured in crash in Yarmouth
February 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Drugmaker Readies Possible Coronavirus Vaccine for Testing
- Trump Defends $2.5B Coronavirus Request; Dems Say it’s Low
- Public Meetings to Discuss Master Plan Update for Chatham Airport
- FORWARD Receives $10K Grant to Study Disability Housing Needs
- ‘Barnstable Wears Red Day’ Set for Friday
- Deering Named as New Orleans Fire Chief
- Massachusetts Gas Prices Unchanged
- Bill Weld Brings Presidential Campaign to Cape Cod
- Champ Homes Awarded Grant from Hyannis Rotary
- Cape Air’s Newest Plane Makes First Commercial Flight
- Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty in Landmark #MeToo Moment
- Steamship Authority Taking Actions to Resolve Web Traffic Issues
- New Owner Buys Sandwich Fish Market