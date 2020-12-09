You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash on Route 132 at Route 6

Two injured in crash on Route 132 at Route 6

December 9, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a crash in Barnstable around 2 PM. The crash happened on Route 132 at the exit 6 offramp from Route 6. Both victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.

