MASHPEE – Two people were injured after their SUV rolled on its side in Mashpee early Wednesday morning. The crash happened about 2:45 AM on Red Brook Road near Rock Landing Road. The victims were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured in early morning rollover crash in Mashpee
October 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AG Healey Announces Statewide Voter Protection Initiative
- Gun Range Protesters Speak Out at Rally
- Uptick for Retiree Checks in 2021 Amid Coronavirus Worries
- AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent This Week
- WHOI Hosting Virtual Event on Ocean Stewardship Wednesday
- Playgrounds in Mashpee Will Reopen
- Chatham Elementary School Reports Positive Coronavirus Case
- Cape Sees COVID-19 Death for Second Straight Day
- 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Paused Over Unexplained Illness
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Free Mammograms Through October
- Barrett to Face Senators on Health Care, Legal Precedent
- Baker Unveils $171M Plan Aimed at Aiding Tenants, Landlords
- State Declares October ‘Cranberry Month’