Two injured in early morning rollover crash in Mashpee

Two injured in early morning rollover crash in Mashpee

October 14, 2020

MASHPEE – Two people were injured after their SUV rolled on its side in Mashpee early Wednesday morning. The crash happened about 2:45 AM on Red Brook Road near Rock Landing Road. The victims were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

