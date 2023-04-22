You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in four-vehicle crash in Hyannis

Two injured in four-vehicle crash in Hyannis

April 21, 2023



HYANNIS – Just after 7 PM Friday, there was a four-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Ira Toyota in Hyannis. 2 people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 