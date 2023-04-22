HYANNIS – Just after 7 PM Friday, there was a four-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Ira Toyota in Hyannis. 2 people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two injured in four-vehicle crash in Hyannis
April 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
