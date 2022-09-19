You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

September 19, 2022

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Statement from Falmouth Police: On Monday, at 2:59 pm members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a two-car head-on crash on Old Barnstable Road, near Carriage Shop Road. One of the occupants, a 54-year-old New Bedford woman sustained serious injury because of the crash and is critical condition. She has been transferred from Falmouth Hospital to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the cars involved in the crash crossed over the centerline. The crash remains under investigation.

