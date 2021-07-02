You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in head-on crash in Harwich

Two injured in head-on crash in Harwich

July 1, 2021

HARWICH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash around 9 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 near Depot Road West. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Two others were treated and released. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

