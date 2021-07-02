HARWICH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash around 9 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 near Depot Road West. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Two others were treated and released. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Two injured in head-on crash in Harwich
July 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
