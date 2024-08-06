MASHPEE – Two people were injured in a reported head-on crash in Mashpee, The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Old Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to a hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Two injured in head-on crash in Mashpee
August 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
