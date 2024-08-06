You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in head-on crash in Mashpee

Two injured in head-on crash in Mashpee

August 6, 2024

MASHPEE – Two people were injured in a reported head-on crash in Mashpee, The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Old Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to a hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 