HYANNIS – Just after 9 AM Thursday, there was a 2 vehicle crash on Bearse’s Way and Alicia Road n Hyannis 2 people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Bearse’s Way was closed in both directions leading to traffic delays for people trying to get into Hyannis. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two injured in Hyannis crash
January 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Summer Survey to Gauge Local Views on Sharks, Seals
- ‘Outlet Challenge’ Incident Reported at Barnstable High School
- Army Corps Begins Stage Harbor Entrance Dredging
- Wellfleet Town Administrator Announces Retirement
- McGowan Fund for Animals Grants $47,000 Across Area
- Falmouth Shellfishing Closure Prompts Request to Halt Bird Feeding
- MacDonald Ends Bid for State Senate
- Miss Cape Cod’s Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For Sunday
- Are You Sleeping Like a Giraffe or a Koala?
- Gov. Baker Prepares to Release Proposed State Budget Plan
- Vineyard Wind to Host Info Session in Centerville
- Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Rejecting Witnesses
- Gov. Baker Outlines Goals in State of Commonwealth Address