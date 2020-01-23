You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

January 23, 2020


HYANNIS – Just after 9 AM Thursday, there was a 2 vehicle crash on Bearse’s Way and Alicia Road n Hyannis 2 people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Bearse’s Way was closed in both directions leading to traffic delays for people trying to get into Hyannis. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

