Two injured in Hyannis crash



HYANNIS – Just after 9 AM Thursday, there was a 2 vehicle crash on Bearse’s Way and Alicia Road n Hyannis 2 people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Bearse’s Way was closed in both directions leading to traffic delays for people trying to get into Hyannis. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN