You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

Two injured in Hyannis crash

April 15, 2020


HYANNIS – Just after 9 PM Wednesday night, there was a two vehicle crash on (Iyannough Road) (Route 132 near Bearse’s Way in Hyannis. two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Route 132 was closed heading towards the Cape Cod Mall until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 