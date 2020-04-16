HYANNIS – Just after 9 PM Wednesday night, there was a two vehicle crash on (Iyannough Road) (Route 132 near Bearse’s Way in Hyannis. two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Route 132 was closed heading towards the Cape Cod Mall until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating
Two injured in Hyannis crash
April 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
