Two injured in Hyannis crash

December 14, 2021


HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Hyannis just after 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Bearse’s Way. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

