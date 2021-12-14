Two injured in Hyannis crash



HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Hyannis just after 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Bearse’s Way. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN