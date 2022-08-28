You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

Two injured in Hyannis crash

August 28, 2022

HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

