HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured in Hyannis crash
August 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
