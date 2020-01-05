You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

Two injured in Hyannis crash

January 5, 2020

HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Lincoln Road. One of the vehicles went off the road into a ditch. The injured victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared.

