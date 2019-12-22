You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis rollover

Two injured in Hyannis rollover

December 21, 2019

HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Hyannis sometime after 8 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Tevyaw Road. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

