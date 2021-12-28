FALMOUTH – Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital after a rollover crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Grand and Gertrude Avenues shortly before 5 PM. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured in rollover crash in Falmouth
December 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eastern Bank Provides Funding to Help Local Homeless
- Chatham Votes to Opt-In For Opioid Settlement
- Scam Targets Streaming Service Login Info, BBB says
- New Firefighters to Join Cape Cod Departments
- Air Travel Deemed Safe By Cape Cod Healthcare
- Federal Program Offers Cash to Cover COVID-19 Funeral Costs
- Childcare Grants Approved to Expand Early Education Opportunities
- CDC Recommends Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine for All
- $3.5 Million in New Community IT Grants Released by State
- Barnstable County Commissioners Advise COVID Caution
- Sandwich Among Cape Towns Not Getting At-Home COVID Tests
- Barnstable County Commissioners Taking Public Comment on COVID Funds
- Dredging to Take Place in Barnstable Harbor