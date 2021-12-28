You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in rollover crash in Falmouth

Two injured in rollover crash in Falmouth

December 28, 2021

FALMOUTH – Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital after a rollover crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Grand and Gertrude Avenues shortly before 5 PM. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

