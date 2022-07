YARMOUTH – At least two people were injured in a major crash in Yarmouth sometime before 7:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Main Street and Pond Street when a Chevy Cruze and a Honda CR-V collided. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth and Dennis ambulances. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.