Two injured in West Yarmouth crash

November 7, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

