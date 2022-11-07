WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured in West Yarmouth crash
November 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
