FALMOUTH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened about midnight on Oxbow Road. The most seriously injured victim was transported to the helipad at Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. The other victim was admitted to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured, one seriously after car strikes tree in Falmouth
September 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
