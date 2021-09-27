You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously after car strikes tree in Falmouth

Two injured, one seriously after car strikes tree in Falmouth

September 27, 2021

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened about midnight on Oxbow Road. The most seriously injured victim was transported to the helipad at Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. The other victim was admitted to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

