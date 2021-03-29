YARMOUTH – A car struck a tree in Yarmouth around 7:15 AM Monday. the crash happened on Route 28 near Seaview avenue. Firefighters had to extricate two people from the wreckage of the Chevrolet HHR. A woman with multiple injuries was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. A second victim, reportedly a child was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured, one seriously after car vs tree in Yarmouth
March 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
