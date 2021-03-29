Two injured, one seriously after car vs tree in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A car struck a tree in Yarmouth around 7:15 AM Monday. the crash happened on Route 28 near Seaview avenue. Firefighters had to extricate two people from the wreckage of the Chevrolet HHR. A woman with multiple injuries was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. A second victim, reportedly a child was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.