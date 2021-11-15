You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously after three-vehicle crash in Falmouth

Two injured, one seriously after three-vehicle crash in Falmouth

November 15, 2021

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured, one seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly after 7 AM Monday at the intersection of Route 151 & Sam Turner Road. One of the victims was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

