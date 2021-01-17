You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously in car vs tree crash in Mashpee

Two injured, one seriously in car vs tree crash in Mashpee

January 16, 2021

MASHPEE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a car vs tree crash in Mashpee shortly after 6 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Will’s Work Road. The seriously injured victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The second victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

