MASHPEE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a car vs tree crash in Mashpee shortly after 6 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Will’s Work Road. The seriously injured victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The second victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Two injured, one seriously in car vs tree crash in Mashpee
January 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
