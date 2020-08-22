You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured, one seriously in Hyannis crash

August 22, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Three people were injured, one seriously after a traffic crash in Hyannis about 3 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on West Main Street at Pitcher’s Way. A Mazda CX-5 and a Ford Escape collided. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. 

