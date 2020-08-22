HYANNIS – Three people were injured, one seriously after a traffic crash in Hyannis about 3 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on West Main Street at Pitcher’s Way. A Mazda CX-5 and a Ford Escape collided. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Three injured, one seriously in Hyannis crash
August 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
