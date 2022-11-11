Two injured, one seriously in overnight car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills



MARSTONS MILLS – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD: At 01:39 this morning the COMM Fire Department received a call for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on Race lane in Marstons Mills. Upon the arrival of COMM FD personnel, two patients were found, one with critical injuries as a result of a car vs tree crash. One patient needed to be extricated from the vehicle with the use of hydraulic rescue tools. Due to the severity of the injuries, a MedFlight helicopter was requested, however the the helicopter was later discontinued and both patients were transported by COMM FD ambulances to Cape Cod Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.