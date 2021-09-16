SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Sandwich sometime after 9 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened on Route 6A at Old County. One person may have been ejected from the vehicle. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth after the weather grounded MedFlight helicopters. A second person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Two injured, one seriously in Sandwich crash
September 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
