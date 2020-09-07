Two injured, Route 28 closed after rollover crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Two people were injured and a section of Route 28 was closed after a crash in Yarmouth about 9:15 PM Sunday evening. Two vehicles collided on Route 28 between Wood Road and Old Main Street leaving one car overturned. The two victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. That section of Route 28 was closed until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.