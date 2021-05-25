BOURNE – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bourne about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Seafood Shanty. The victims were taken to hospitals by Bourne and Plymouth ambulances. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured, traffic snarled after crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
May 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wreckage of Sunken Fishing Vessel Found Off Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Expands Homebound Vaccination Program
- COVID Testing’s Value Shrinks as Vaccines Beat Back Virus
- Cape Cod 5 Provides $2 Million in Loans for Childcare Services
- Applications Open for Falmouth Hospital Scholarship
- Biden Doubling Spending to Prepare for Hurricanes, Storms
- Planning Board Sets Bylaw Schedule For Mashpee Commons Expansion
- Register Here: Falmouth Hosting Student COVID Vaccine Clinics
- Coast Guard Issues Cold Water Warning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
- State Begins Enforcement of Firework Laws
- CapeFLYER Returns For The Summer This Weekend
- Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Expected to Increase over 2020
- Seth Meyers To Host Possible Dreams 2021 On Martha’s Vineyard