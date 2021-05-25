You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, traffic snarled after crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Two injured, traffic snarled after crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

May 25, 2021

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bourne about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by the Seafood Shanty. The victims were taken to hospitals by Bourne and Plymouth ambulances. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 