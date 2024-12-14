HARWICH – A two-vehicle collision on Route 6 in Harwich sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital and stalled traffic. The crash happened on the “alley” section between Routes 124 and 134 about 8 AM Saturday. Traffic was stopped in both directions until the vehicles could be removed. Heavy residual delays were likely for some time. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred. By 9:20 AM all lanes had reopened.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Two injured, traffic stalled after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
December 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
