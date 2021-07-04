You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured when car hits wall in Bourne

Two injured when car hits wall in Bourne

July 4, 2021

BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into a wall in Bourne around 3:15 PM Sunday. The crash happened near the intersection of State Road and Mettinghouse Lane. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evaluation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

