BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into a wall in Bourne around 3:15 PM Sunday. The crash happened near the intersection of State Road and Mettinghouse Lane. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evaluation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured when car hits wall in Bourne
July 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Police ID Suspects in Armed Highway Standoff
- APCC Seeks Records in Joint Base Gun Range Controversy
- Falmouth Hospital Recognized Nationally for Stroke Care
- Regional Summit will Tackle Cape Cod’s Biggest Issues
- 11 People in Custody After Hourslong Armed Standoff on I-95
- Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Detected
- Summer Recycling Campaign Launching for Cape Cod
- Yarmouth Helps Residents with Child Care Costs
- Sunday Journal – Jay Psaros, Local Singer/Songwriter and Booking Agent
- Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride with Julie Rojee
- Sunday Journal – Postponing Oysterfest with Michele Insley
- Fire Officials Warn of Illegal Fireworks Dangers
- Wellfleet OysterFest Postponed Again