Two-juveniles charged with breaking and entering 7-Eleven in Wareham



WAREHAM – On Tuesday, officers assigned to the Patrol Division were dispatched to 7-Eleven, located at 3 Barker Road, just before midnight for an alarm activation. When officers arrived on location they immediately discovered the front door glass door of the business was broken with blood smears and droplets on the door and ground. Officers concerned that the suspect(s) were seriously injured due to the amount of blood followed the blood droplets over ½ mile to a residence. Officers located two juveniles matching the description of the individuals caught on security footage obtained from the business. Officers also recovered the items stolen from the business at the residence. One of the juveniles had a hand injury. Wareham EMS was called and transported the juvenile to Tobey Hospital to be medically evaluated.

Juvenile, 16, of Wilbraham, MA was charged with; B&E in the Nighttime for a felony, Larceny from Building, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

Juvenile, 15, of Wilbraham, MA was charged with; B&E in the Nighttime for a felony, Larceny from Building, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

Chief Walter Correia, Jr. praised the officers involved for the teamwork displayed and their collective actions which resulted in multiple felony charges and the recovery of stolen property.