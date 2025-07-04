You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two kayakers assisted after getting stuck on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Two kayakers assisted after getting stuck on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown

July 4, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Fire and the Harbormaster were called to the West End Breakwater about 9 AM Friday. Two kayakers were apparently blown into the West End Breakwater and unable to make progress. One of the victims was treated for a minor injury.

