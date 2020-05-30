You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two kayakers rescued after capsizing off Hyannis

Two kayakers rescued after capsizing off Hyannis

May 30, 2020

HYANNIS – Two kayakers wound up in the chilly water after their vessel capsized off Kalmus Beach in Hyannis around 11:30 AM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster reached the two and brought them into Key’s Beach where they were evaluated by Hyannis Fire for possible hypothermia.

