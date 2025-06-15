You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two longtime Harwich firefighters retiring

Two longtime Harwich firefighters retiring

June 15, 2025


HARWICHFrom Harwich Fire: Captain Donald Parker is retiring after 41 year in Harwich and Captain Joe Mayo is retiring after 37 years.
All are welcome to come share a coffee, tell some stories and send off two of the best on July 16th, 2025 at 9 AM.

