HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: Captain Donald Parker is retiring after 41 year in Harwich and Captain Joe Mayo is retiring after 37 years.
All are welcome to come share a coffee, tell some stories and send off two of the best on July 16th, 2025 at 9 AM.
Two longtime Harwich firefighters retiring
June 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Baseball League kicks off this Saturday, more with the League Director of Broadcasting
- LISTEN: Most expensive Cape home sale for 2025 in Chatham
- Public comments accepted for Route 6A study, two Cape Cod towns hosting meetings next week
- Surplus state-owned land being offered for housing proposals
- Bourne School District receives funds for student STEM pathways
- LISTEN: Point in Time homeless survey likely not the full picture, says Barnstable County
- LISTEN: “To the Sea” — James Blachly guest conducts for ocean-themed Cape Symphony concert
- Father’s Day car show returns to Hyannis this weekend
- WATCH: Livestreaming Cape Cod osprey cam returns
- Fallen tree closes Centerville road Wednesday
- Cape coalition call for renewed push on canal bridge replacements
- Cape Cod Commission releases final draft of its Freshwater Strategy
- Popular youth program in public safety to return in August