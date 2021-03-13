MASHPEE – Officials were called to a serious crash in Mashpee just after 8:30 PM Friday. A vehicle reportedly struck a large boulder at the end of Echo Road off Route 130. Firefighters had to extricate two victims from the wreckage. Two MedFlights were called to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters for the critically injured victims. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Two MedFlights called for crash in Mashpee
March 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Announces COVID Vaccination Appointments
- Lauf Proud of Community COVID Response, Ready to Expand Vaccinations
- Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com
- Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- Biden Aims for Quicker Shots, “Independence From This Virus”
- A Year Later, Cape Cod COVID Task Force Working Towards Recovery
- Fire Officials Urge Residents to Check Alarms as Clocks Spring Forward
- Steamship Authority Seeking Input on Woods Hole Project
- Report: Transportation Improvements Needed Across State
- Falmouth, Nantucket Get Funding For Wetland Restorations
- Community College Vaccination Site Ramping Up
- The Latest: WH: $1,400 Individual Checks May Arrive Soon