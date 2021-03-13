Two MedFlights called for crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Officials were called to a serious crash in Mashpee just after 8:30 PM Friday. A vehicle reportedly struck a large boulder at the end of Echo Road off Route 130. Firefighters had to extricate two victims from the wreckage. Two MedFlights were called to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters for the critically injured victims. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Further details were not immediately available.