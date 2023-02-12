Two men accused of boxing in unmarked cruiser, opening fire with BB gun on police officer in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday February 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00 PM, 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street Hyannis.

The individuals then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle. The officer did not sustain any injuries. Both Berrio and Carver fled the scene at a high rate of speed, but were stopped moments later by responding units. Berrio and Carver were both taken into custody and charged with the following:

Berrio – Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging a BB Gun on a Public Way, Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Speeding.

Carver – Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

Both Berrio and Carver were released on $40 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday February 13, 2023 at Barnstable District Court.