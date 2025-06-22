You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two mopeds collide in Falmouth

Two mopeds collide in Falmouth

June 22, 2025

FALMOUTH – Two mopeds reportedly collided on Nashawena Street about 3 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

