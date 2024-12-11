Two Nantucket residents face drug charges after search warrant executed



NANTUCKET – On Tuesday at approximately 6:48 AM, the Nantucket Police Department Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 1 Gooseberry Place, Apartment 1A in the Richmond Development. A search of the residence was conducted with the assistance of the Yarmouth Police Department’s K9 Unit. What is believed to be cocaine, packaging material and a scale were located within the residence and taken into evidence.

Julian Contreras Zabala, 41, and Leydy Laura Pena De Reyes were both arrested without incident and charged with Possesison with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

The Search Warrant is the result of an extensive investigation conducted by the Nantucket Police Department Detective Unit.