Two new officers sworn in at Barnstable Police

HYANNIS – On Thursday August 12th, 2021, the Barnstable Police Department swore in two new Patrol Officers. Officers Andrew Longmore and Kevin McNamara both recently graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy 70th Recruit Officer Course.

Officer Andrew Longmore is a Native of Jamaica. After graduating high school he served with the Jamaican Defense Force (Army) for 6 years. Officer Longmore moved to the United States in 2013 and became a Naturalized Citizen in 2020 after joining the United States National Guard. Officer Longmore is currently an Aircraft Electrician in the National Guard. He also worked as an installer for Comcast from 2018 until he went to the Academy. Officer Longmore is married with two children. He currently resides in Hyannis and has lived in the town for the last 7 years. At the academy Officer Longmore was in charge of the daily lowering and raising of the flag.

Officer Kevin McNamara was born in Boston, Massachusetts and attended South Shore Vocational Technical High School in Hanover, Massachusetts. Following graduation from high school in 2011, Officer McNamara enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. Officer McNamara is currently a Sergeant/Team Leader assigned to the Military Police within the Army Reserves. Officer McNamara graduated Bridgewater State University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Officer McNamara’s previous employment involved him overseeing and authorizing disability claims with the Department of Veteran Affairs. Officer McNamara co-runs a charity called the Disgruntled Veterans Foundation, which helps raise money for veterans. Officer McNamara was also a squad leader at the academy.