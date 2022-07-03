HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The driver stayed at the scene and the incident is under investigation by Harwich Police
Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich
July 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
