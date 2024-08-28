HYANNIS – Two pedestrian were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis sometime after 2 PM Wednesday. It happened on West Main Street by Soumi Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two pedestrians struck by car in Hyannis
August 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WATCH: Barnstable Second Summer Fireworks and More Return for Labor Day Weekend
- Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen on Summer and Closeout Show “The 39 Steps”
- New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty
- Sandwich, Lieutenant Governor To Celebrate Reconstructed Boardwalk With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Cape Light Compact Seeks Changes To Three-Year Energy Efficiency Plan
- Updated: Route 6 Reopened After Fatal Crash
- Severe Weather Impacts Towns Across Cape
- Island High School Football Rivalry Selected To Play At Fenway
- Cape Cod Towns Holding Early Voting This Week
- Man Charged For Gun Incident At Hotel
- Mosquito Spraying In Plymouth County
- RFK Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid, Backs Donald Trump
- Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award