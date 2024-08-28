You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two pedestrians struck by car in Hyannis

Two pedestrians struck by car in Hyannis

August 28, 2024

HYANNIS – Two pedestrian were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis sometime after 2 PM Wednesday. It happened on West Main Street by Soumi Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

