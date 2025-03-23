You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two pedestrians struck on Route 132 in Hyannis

Two pedestrians struck on Route 132 in Hyannis

March 23, 2025

HYANNIS – Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a pickup truck on Route 132 in Hyannis about 1:50 AM Sunday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near the Tiki Port restaurant. One of the victims suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to be flown by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. According to reports, the vehicle left the scene but was stopped by Barnstable Police a short time later on Route 28 by Hiramar Road. The driver is expected to face numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.

