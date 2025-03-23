HYANNIS – Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a pickup truck on Route 132 in Hyannis about 1:50 AM Sunday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near the Tiki Port restaurant. One of the victims suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to be flown by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. According to reports, the vehicle left the scene but was stopped by Barnstable Police a short time later on Route 28 by Hiramar Road. The driver is expected to face numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.
Two pedestrians struck on Route 132 in Hyannis
March 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Delegates Discuss Housing Solutions
- Monomoy Refuge Buys New Building After Losing HQ Last Year to Erosion
- Indoor Pickleball facility “Island Pickle” Gets Special Permit Approval
- Charges Upgrade to Manslaughter for Vineyard Woman After Toddler’s Death in Unattended Car
- Work Beginning On Parts Of Main Street In Hyannis
- Massachusetts Looking For First-Ever Poet Laureate
- LISTEN: State Lawmakers Extending Remote Options for Gov. Meetings
- Fishermen Want to Go Green but Say DOGE Cuts Prevent That
- Cranberry Bogs On Lower Cape Pond To Be Restored
- Suni Williams, Astronaut With Cape Ties, Returns Home After Lengthy ISS Stay
- LISTEN: Behavioral Health Innovators Tackle Teen Mental Health with Free Forum
- Friends of National Seashore Concerned About Federal Money Drying Up
- Center for Coastal Studies New Lead Takes Helm