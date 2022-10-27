You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder

October 27, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth.

Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges of Home Invasion and Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon. Ms. Rubin was arraigned on charges of Home Invasion and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The charges stem from an incident on October 24th, 2022.

Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 29, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was transported to a Boston area hospital where he was pronounced deceased Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Both defendants are held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on 11/4/2022.

The matter remains under investigation by Falmouth Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

