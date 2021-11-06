FALMOUTH – Two people were bitten in a reported dog attack in Falmouth. The incident happened at a residence on Thatcher’s Lane sometime after 5:30 PM Saturday. One victim reportedly suffered multiple bites to the leg and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Animal Control was requested to the scene as the investigation got underway. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people bitten by dog in Falmouth
November 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
