Two people bitten by dog in Falmouth

November 6, 2021

FALMOUTH – Two people were bitten in a reported dog attack in Falmouth. The incident happened at a residence on Thatcher’s Lane sometime after 5:30 PM Saturday. One victim reportedly suffered multiple bites to the leg and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Animal Control was requested to the scene as the investigation got underway. Further details were not immediately available.

