Two people critically injured in car vs pole crash in Hyannis

Two people critically injured in car vs pole crash in Hyannis

May 18, 2025

HYANNIS – Two people were critically injured in a car vs pole crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 9:15 PM Sunday on West Main Street by the Stop & Shop Gas station. Both victims were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. West Main Street was expected to be closed for an extended time between Pitcher’s Way and Pine Grove Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

