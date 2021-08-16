FALMOUTH – Two people were critically injured in a crash in a head-on crash in Falmouth Monday morning. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Deepwood Drive sometime before 8 AM Monday morning. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate at one person from the wreckage. One person was reportedly rushed to Falmouth Hospital with CPR in progress. A second victim was flown by MedFlight to a hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.
Two people critically injured in crash in Falmouth
August 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lobster Boat Tracking Coming to Protect Whales, Fishery
- Trial of Man Charged With Killing Officer to Resume Monday
- Wellfleet Conservation Trust Postpones Annual Meeting
- Brewster to Hold Sea Camps Forum
- Scholarships Available for Monomoy Regional High School Students
- Sandwich Officials Strongly Advise Masks and Caution in Public Spaces
- Cape League Summer Season Ends, Brewster Wins Title
- Sandwich Moving Forward With Boardwalk Reconstruction
- Hospitalization Numbers Remain Low as Case Numbers Continue Climb in Falmouth
- Cape Symphony Opens Ticket Sales for New Season
- Navy’s New Combat Ship Named In Honor Of Nantucket
- Harwich Fire Department to Receive Hundreds of Thousands in Grants
- State Launches Program to Expand SNAP Accessibility