Two people critically injured in crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were critically injured in a crash in a head-on crash in Falmouth Monday morning. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Deepwood Drive sometime before 8 AM Monday morning. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate at one person from the wreckage. One person was reportedly rushed to Falmouth Hospital with CPR in progress. A second victim was flown by MedFlight to a hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.