Two people escape serious injury after vehicle overturns in Mashpee

August 18, 2025

MASHPEE – Two people escaped serious injury after their vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Quashnet Woods Drive. Both occupants were able to self-extricate, both were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

