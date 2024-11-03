You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after boat capsizes in Bourne

November 2, 2024

BOURNE – Bourne rescuers rushed to Red Brook Pond of Thaxter Road shortly before 7:30 PM Saturday after reports a boat capsized on the pond. Two people were on the vessel at the time. Both were taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital in unknown condition. The pond is in a heavily wooded area which emergency personnel had to navigate to reach the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

