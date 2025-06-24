You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after collision between pickup and motorcycle in Marstons Mills

Two people evaluated after collision between pickup and motorcycle in Marstons Mills

June 24, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – Two people were evaluated after a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Marstons Mills. The crash happened at the intersection of Race Lane and Old Stage Road sometime after 3 PM Tuesday and is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

