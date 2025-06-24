MARSTONS MILLS – Two people were evaluated after a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Marstons Mills. The crash happened at the intersection of Race Lane and Old Stage Road sometime after 3 PM Tuesday and is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
Two people evaluated after collision between pickup and motorcycle in Marstons Mills
June 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
