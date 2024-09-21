You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after crash in Hyannis

Two people evaluated after crash in Hyannis

September 20, 2024

HYANNIS – Two vehicles collided in Hyannis around 7:45 PM Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of South Street and High School Road. Two people were evaluated by EMTs. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

