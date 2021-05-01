Two crashes Friday evening in Hyannis

HYANNIS – At about 7:15 PM Friday night there was a two-vehicle crash at South and Pleasant Streets in Hyannis. A Ford Focus coupe and a Honda Civic sedan collided. 2 people were evaluated at the scene and declined transport to the hospital. Firefighters also mitigated a fluid spill. South Street was closed until the scene was cleared.

About 8 PM, two vehicles collided on the Route 28 side of the TJ Maxx plaza. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Both crashed are under investigation by Barnstable Police.